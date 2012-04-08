Possible Oklahoma Hate Crimes Could Spawn 'Vigilante' Justice

Photo: Facebook via Global Grind

The FBI and U.S. Marshals hunting a “Lone Wolf” who drove around in a truck shooting black male pedestrians in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have just arrested two men.The Associated Press reports 19-year-old Jake England and 32-year-old Alvin Watts are expected to face three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.



On Friday morning, three black men were shot and killed while two others survived the attacks.

Tulsa police say it appears the victims didn’t know each other, with Police Chief Chuck Jordan claiming before the arrests that it was too early to confirm whether the crimes were racially motivated. But he says logic would lead to that belief.

“We’re coming after you,” he told cameras before police received a tip about the two suspects now in custody.

The Daily Mail now reports the shootings took place after the second anniversary of Jake England’s father’s death:

Thursday afternoon, England wrote on his Facebook wall: ‘Today is two years that my dad has been gone shot by a f****** n****** it’s hard not to go off.’

He also mentioned Sheran Wilde, 24, his girlfriend and the mother of his young son, who died in January.



‘between that and sheran I’m gone in the head. RIP. Dad and sheran I. Love and miss u. I think about both of u every second of the day,’ he wrote on his public Facebook profile.

The Daily Mail also says England carried out Friday’s shootings near the place where his father was shot and killed two years ago, according to police.

City Councilor Jack Henderson is concerned the attacks could motivate a “Vigilante” to seek justice — someone not involved in the violence who’ll go out to avenge the crimes, in a similar way the shootings were reportedly motivated by Jake England’s father’s death in the first place.

“I don’t want no race riot,” Henderson had said. “I just want this person caught.” Federal agents and local police were initially looking for a lone white man who reportedly cruised through town in a white pickup truck Friday morning targeting random black residents.

At a press conference, local NAACP president, Rev. Warren Blakney Sr., said, “I’m on edge for my people.”

