The favourite Stocks Of Warren Buffett's New Star Investor

Today Berkshire Hathaway announced that it the hiring of Ted Weschler to be a portfolio manager at the company.



Weschler was the founder/managing partner at hedge fund Peninsula Capital Advisors.

Anyway, since Buffett loves him, we figured you might want to know what stocks Weschler loves.

His latest 13-F only lists a handful of names, but they mostly look like the kind of conservative, entrenched brands that Buffett would like.

Here you go.

What’s more, since the previous quarter he’s slightly increased his holdings of consumer discretionaries and slightly pared back on healthcare (according to Bloomberg).

Bear in mind, 13-F filings just show his longs, and may not represent the complete portfolio. But then, his investing at Berkshire probably isn’t going to be very exotic.

