The favourite Movies Of 22 Famous People

It’s probably not shocking that singer/actress Jennifer Lopez loves “West Side Story,” but we were surprised to learn that action star Vin Diesel‘s favourite flick is “Gone With The Wind.”See which classic (and corny) films these 23 stars say are their all-time favourites.
Our friends at Mental_Floss put together this list of politicians, musicians, and actors who revealed which films they love to watch over and over again, and what scenes or movie moments inspired them to rise to the top of their careers.
The Movies: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Romney lists these two films as his favourites on his Facebook page, followed by Star Wars and Henry V.
The Movie: Saving Silverman (2001) and Dumb & Dumber (1994)
IMDb.com lists the two comedies as Lebouf's favourite films.
The Movie: Overboard (1987)
Witherspoon disclosed this factoid during the 84th Annual Academy Awards telecast earlier this year.
