The favourite Gadgets And Apps Of CEOs [INFOGRAPHIC]

Like the rest of the world, CEOs are rapidly increasing their use of mobile devices. CEO.com surveyed chief executives to find out which devices and apps are essential for corporate leaders, and put it in the following infographic.



You’ll note that while Blackberry is still pretty popular at corporations, CEOs are most likely to use iPhones.

