The Favourite Drinks Of 14 Famous Authors

Megan Willett, Mike Nudelman

It’s common knowledge that Ernest Hemingway enjoyed his liquor, but he wasn’t alone.

Truman Capote called screwdrivers his “orange drink,” J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis would often grab beers together at a local pub and talk about their books, and Jane Austen would write letters to her sister about the luxury of drinking a fine French wine.

We put together a list of 14 authors and their favourite drinks, from absinthe to a gin and tonic, even throwing in one writer who was quite possibly the biggest coffee addict of all time.

Famous Authors Favourite Drinks BI graphicMike Nudelman/Business Insider

