It Wasn't Just You -- 'The Fault In Our Stars' Cast And Crew Cried While Making The Movie

James Bridges/20th Century Fox ‘The Fault in our Stars’ author John Green with stars Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

It wasn’t just audiences who were reduced to puddles of tears while watching teen phenomenon “The Fault in our Stars.”

An adaptation of the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name, we caught up with author John Green recently who told us there were a lot of tears shed on set, too.

“I cried every day,” Green told Business Insider. “Most people cried much less than I did. I’m a bit of a crier generally. But yeah, certainly there were times when everyone in the room was crying.”

The film follows the relationship of two teenagers, Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, who are diagnosed with cancer.

While it’s definitely recommended to have a box of tissues on hand while watching, Green said not all of the tears on set were for sad moments in the film.

When the book was picked up by 20th Century Fox to be made into a movie shortly after its release in 2012, the author was there every step of the way to make sure his novel was captured correctly on screen.

“I was just so grateful to all the people who made it. I felt absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude toward the cast and crew and I was crying throughout watching the movie,” said Green. “Crying because part of me was relieved, partly because I was overjoyed, [and] partly because I was sad.”

“You know, I was worried that I would feel sad that it was over but instead I just felt so grateful to them for finding a way to honour the story,” Green added.

