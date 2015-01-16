The Father Of A 23-Year-Old Australian Who Has Joined ISIS In Syria Says He Has Brought Shame On The Family

A Melbourne man understood to be fighting with ISIS in the Middle East and posting comments on social media encouraging young Australians to carry out attacks is being monitored by authorities.

23-year-old Suhan Abdul Rahman is the latest Australian revealed to have travelled abroad to join Islamic State militants in combat, 9 News reported.

He also posted photos of himself, holding a silver-plated AK-47, alongside fellow Australian ISIS combatant Mohamed Elomar.

Suhan Abdul Rahman’s social media post. Photo: Facebook

“I say stuf the peaceful protests. Spill blood young aussies. Dont be humiliated especially if u cant b here in sham [Syria],” Rahman posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He also wrote a post pertaining to the Charlie Hebdo attacks.

“They say were all charlie. I say that means uze all deserve death and worse,” he wrote.

News Corp reported Rahman’s father, Lutfur Rahman, said his son had brought shame on the family and he was unaware of his child’s radicalisation until he had travelled abroad.

Rahamn reportedly left Australia with three other Melbourne men.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) Counter Terrorism Squad are currently monitoring Rahman overseas, while Victoria Police are investigating his Facebook activity.

In related news, AFP officers yesterday raided the home of notorious Islamist preacher in the Sydney suburb of Bass Hill.

Police issued the 25-year-old Perth-born sheik with a court order relating to charges including using a false identity for travel.

