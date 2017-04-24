'The Fate of the Furious' runs over everyone to win the box office for a 2nd-straight weekend

Universal ‘The Fate of the Furious.’

Though there was a diverse selection of new releases out this weekend ranging from a clever shootout movie starring Brie Larson (“Free Fire”), a film featuring Katherine Heigl playing a crazed ex-wife (“Unforgettable”), and a Disney documentary featuring adorable pandas (“Born in China”), none of them were a match for “The Fate of the Furious.”

Universal’s eighth instalment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise followed-up its record-breaking opening weekend with an estimated $US38.7 million in its second weekend, according to Variety.

Though a 61% dip in business domestically compared to its first weekend, it was still enough to be number one at the box office.

The movie now has a domestic total of $US163.6 million.

What’s even more impressive is what the movie is doing overseas. Having earned over $US900 million globally, “Fate of the Furious” is doing monster business in China — earning close to $US400 million in that country alone.

Expect the movie to top the box office again next weekend before Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” hits theatres May 5 (and could possibly break all the records “Fate of the Furious” just set).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.