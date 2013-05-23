The History Of Fatalities From Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, And Lightning [CHART]

In the wake of Monday’s tragic tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, we were shocked to find out how many times the city had been a victim of direct tornado hits.



Events like the Tornado in Moore — much like last year’s Hurricane Sandy — remind us that nature still has the potential to have a huge impact on everyone’s lives.

Redditor m00f posted four charts he made to the DataIsBeautiful subreddit on Tuesday showing how fatal four major catastrophic weather events — hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and lightning — have taken their toll on Americans over the years:

(click to enlarge)

You can pick out some major weather events — Katrina, floods, different major fatal hurricanes — from the chart, but the most interesting one is definitely lightening deaths.

While the other systems are generally sporadic, lightning fatalities have declines.

There are a couple possible interpretations, but the one that seems the most credible is vastly improved meteorological predictive abilities, which giving people more notice of dangerous storms.

More instruction on how to stay safe in a thunderstorm, less time spent outdoors, or safer buildings could also contribute to the drop, but nothing has improved so drastically since the forties as weather prediction systems, radar and communication paths.

