INSTANT MBA: This Is The Fastest Way You Can Learn Something

Photo: AP Images

Today’s advice comes from Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase via Harvard Business School: “You can learn more from speaking to people in 15 minutes than if you spent your life doing something. They can explain it to you. And you can learn from watching people. You are also going to learn, I’m going to call it imitation, but by watching very good people and how they operate in difficult circumstances.”



In his speech to Harvard Business School graduates in 2009, Dimon said learning needs to be a priority in your life after college. If you’re an aspiring business leader and want to succeed, learning must always be integrated into your life and daily routines. This will help you better understand the world and ultimately be more successful in your business affairs.

When it comes to learning professional lessons, Dimon said that talking to those who have already done what you want to do is the best thing you can do for your career.

“Learning is a life long thing. …it is your responsibility. I think if you or I or any profession at all you have to do it consistently, all the time. I think I spend 50-60% of my time learning, reading, listening to people, and travelling. It’s the only way you can keep on top of this global world of ours. “

