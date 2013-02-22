The Fastest Players At The NFL Combine Tend To Have Solid Careers

Maybe more so in the NFL than the other major pro sports, a player’s on-field performance is less important than their physical abilities. And the one drill at this week’s NFL combine that will be held above all others is the 40-yard dash.



Below is a look at the 18 players that have run the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds or less since 2006. And many of the players have had successful NFL careers, led by Chris Johnson, who has rushed for 6,888 yards in just five seasons.

Among these players, six were drafted in the first round and 14 were drafted in the first three rounds. And of the 17 that have played at least two seasons, 14 have started at least 10 games in their career, and nine have averaged at least nine starts per season…

Photo: Data via NFL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.