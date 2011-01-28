THE FASTEST ISPs IN AMERICA, According To Netflix

As promised, Netflix has published its rankings of the fastest Internet service providers in the United States, based on the average video streaming speeds its users have been able to obtain.



Cable companies are the clear winners, including Charter on top and Comcast next. Verizon, notably, is in the middle of the pack. So is AT&T. That’s NOT because FiOS and U-Verse aren’t fast, but because both telcos still sell slower DSL to millions of people in areas without FiOS or U-Verse.

Clearwire, a wireless company, comes in last. No surprise there.

Here’s Netflix’s chart:

Photo: Netflix

