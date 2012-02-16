The Fastest-Growing Mobile Web Category Is Health Information

Mobile web use is exploding, which is not a surprise given the huge increase in smartphone sales. But “Health Information” is the fastest growing segment on the mobile web, which was definitely a surprise to us at first glance.



According to comScore, Health Information had the highest percentage growth in mobile visitors over the past year at a staggering 134 per cent. The next nine fastest growing sectors had a still eye-popping 76 per cent growth in mobile audience.

Health Information doesn’t seem like a clear choice for the fastest growing mobile web sector, but it makes sense the more you think about it. There are plenty of exciting and interesting opportunities in mobile health beyond looking up symptoms on WebMD—from making and cancelling doctor’s appointments to pulling up personal health history on the go.

The spectacular growth of the mobile health sector underlines another point: A huge number of sectors will benefit and change from the shift to mobile web consumption, not just obvious candidates like the news or e-commerce.

Photo: comScore

