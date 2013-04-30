Michelle Rodriguez Sends 'The Fast & Furious 6' Crew On A Wild Chase In Latest Trailer

“Fast & Furious”Paramount debuted the final trailer for “Fast & Furious 6.”



The latest instalment of the car series will launch in theatres next month complete with fast cars, plenty of explosions, and upping the ante with tanks on highways and cars shooting through planes.

Michelle Rodriguez rejoins the cast of Vin Diesel, The Rock, Tyrese, and Paul Walker from the fourth film to wreck havoc on the crew.

Paramount’s been pushing an aggressive social media campaign across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the film, and it’s working.

When it goes head to head in theatres with “The Hangover III” it may just outperform the Wolfpack opening weekend. The film is tracking to debut at $105 million opening weekend. “The Hangover III” projections are slightly lower at $88 million.

“Fast & Furious 6” comes to theatres May 24.

Watch the trailer:

