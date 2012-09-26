Hubble Peers Even Further Back Into The History Of The Universe In This New Image

Called the eXtreme Deep Field, or XDF, the photo was assembled by combining 10 years of NASA Hubble Space Telescope photographs taken of a patch of sky at the centre of the original Hubble Ultra Deep Field.

Photo: NASA; ESA; G. Illingworth, D. Magee, and P. Oesch, University of California, Santa Cruz; R. Bouwens, Leiden University; and the HUDF09 Team

Astronomers have assembled a new portrait using Hubble’s new infrared camera, of the deepest view of a tiny slice of our universe.The photo called the eXtreme Deep Field, or XDF is of a small area of space in the Fornax constellation. By collecting faint light over many hours of observation, it revealed thousands of galaxies, some very distant. It’s even more detailed than the iconic Hubble Ultra Deep Field shot, released in 2009.



XDF contains about 5,500 galaxies, some that span back 13.2 billion years in time. It took 10 years of observations to create. From a NASA press release:

Hubble pointed at a tiny patch of southern sky in repeat visits (made over the past decade) for a total of 50 days, with a total exposure time of 2 million seconds. More than 2,000 images of the same field were taken with Hubble’s two premier cameras: the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3, which extends Hubble’s vision into near-infrared light.

“The XDF is the deepest image of the sky ever obtained and reveals the faintest and most distant galaxies ever seen. XDF allows us to explore further back in time than ever before”, said Garth Illingworth of the University of California at Santa Cruz, principal investigator of the Hubble Ultra Deep Field 2009 (HUDF09) program.

See more at NASA. Peep the picture below to see where in the sky NASA found these ancient galaxies.

This illustration compares the angular size of the XDF field to the angular size of the full moon. A finger held at arm’s length would appear to be about twice the width of the moon in this image. Note that this illustration does not show the actual observation of the XDF relative to the location of the moon.

Photo: NASA; ESA; and Z. Levay, STScI; Moon Image Credit: T. Rector; I. Dell’Antonio/NOAO/AURA/NSF

