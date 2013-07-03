A Massive Whale Slaughter On The Faroe Islands Turns The Sea Blood Red Every Summer

It’s about the time of year when hunters on Faroe Island, an archipelago in the North Atlantic, are gearing up for the annual whale drive, when several hundred pilots whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber as part of a 1,000-year-old tradition.



Haunting images of local residents slashing whales, turning the water red with blood, have fuelled protests from environmental activists who say the hunt is cruel.

Islanders fight to preserve their tradition of killing pilot whales, which sustains a key part of their diet.

