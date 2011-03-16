The Truth About Working At A Startup

Dylan Love
fantasy

Photo: Grasshopper Group

Grasshopper Group posted a comic on its blog that in an effort to dispel some of the romantic ideas about working for a startup.It’s a funny look at what life is really like as you sweat out building a new company from scratch.

It features helpful quotes from the likes of Tim O’Reilly, Mark Cuban, and Pandora’s Tim Westergren.

How does it compare to your own startup experience? Let us know in the comments!

Lots Of Misconceptions

Income vs. Expenses

Product Difficulties

Dealing With No

Cashing Out

Working With Others

Rockstar Status

Multitasking

Publicity

