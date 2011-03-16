The Truth About Working At A Startup

Photo: Grasshopper Group

Grasshopper Group posted a comic on its blog that in an effort to dispel some of the romantic ideas about working for a startup.It’s a funny look at what life is really like as you sweat out building a new company from scratch.



It features helpful quotes from the likes of Tim O’Reilly, Mark Cuban, and Pandora’s Tim Westergren.

How does it compare to your own startup experience? Let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.