The Fancy Just Raised $26.4 Million, With American Express On Board

Thing Daemon’s Joe Einhorn thinks he’s fancy.

The Fancy, a Pinterest-like website based in New York where users collect interesting-looking objects, has just raised $26.4 million, according to a disclosure form filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.There aren’t many details on the fundraising, which was made under The Fancy’s corporate name, Thing Daemon, but there is one interesting addition.



American Express vice chairman Ed Gilligan is listed as a member of Thing Daemon’s board of directors, which also includes Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes and Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey.

Just last month, The Fancy announced a partnership with American Express to reward customers who linked their cards to their accounts on the site.

The Fancy distinguishes itself from Pinterest by emphasising the ability to purchase items directly from its website or mobile app, in some cases fulfilling the purchase itself and in others linking customers to retailers.

That ability to link commercial interest with purchases apparently spurred some interest by big companies like Apple and Amazon in acquiring The Fancy earlier this year.

But by raising a new round of capital—a move which effectively raises the price an acquirer would pay—The Fancy has apparently indicated it’s not interested in selling right away.

We asked Thing Daemon CEO Joe Einhorn and a spokesperson from American Express for comment and didn’t hear back right away. We’ll update if we hear more, but given Hurricane Sandy, we wouldn’t be surprised if getting back to us isn’t their top priority.

