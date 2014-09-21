Family Of Missing 3-Year-Old William Tyrell Offer Thanks As Week-Long Search Comes To An End

William Tyrell

The family of William Tyrell, the three-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Kendall, on the NSW central coast, on Friday, September 12, have publicly thanked all those searching for the boy who wants to grow up to be “firefighter William”.

More than 70 police and volunteers spent the weekend scouring bushland 45km south of Port Macquarie, but this afternoon, after covering more than 50 square kilometres in the past nine days, the decision was made to scale back the search. Police will begin to investigate his disappearance.

William was last seen about 10.30am on Friday, 12 September, at his grandmother’s home in Benaroon Drive. He is Caucasian with dark hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a Spiderman suit.

Local Area Commander, Superintendent Paul Fehon, once again appealed for any information into the whereabouts of the boy.

“There must be someone out there who knows something about William’s unexplained disappearance. Please call Crime Stoppers with any information on 1800 333 000,” he said.

Here is the statement from the Tyrell family

William Tyrell

Thank you does not seem like the right sort of word to express our gratitude and heartfelt warmth we feel towards each and every one of you. We have been completely overwhelmed with the way the public, SES, Surf Life Saving, RFS and the Police have rallied together to find our little Spiderman William. You didn’t know us and we didn’t know you but today we feel that we are a part of your extended community and we are warmed & comforted by the way you have shared our love for William. William is only three years and three-months-old and really still a baby, he has so many more years to live and we desperately want him home. William up until a month ago was obsessed with all things Fire Engine and would tell us his name was “Firefighter William”… a future he deserves to fulfil. To the residents of Benaroon Drive: Within minutes of hearing that William was missing everyone came out and helped with the search, we were amazed at how quickly you came to help. Thank you. We would also like to say a big thank you for your patience and co-operation with Police in the search for little William. To the Police: As well as William loving all things Fire Engines and Fire Fighters he was also enamoured by the Police and he would have been beside himself to see the amount of Police Cars and Police officers at Nana’s house. And also, like all little boys, he would have been asking you about your guns! We know how hard you have all been working – your dedication to finding little William has astounded us and we, from the bottom of our hearts, say “thank you so much”; it has given us strength and hope that William will be returned to us soon. We also want to thank those of you who we have got to know for your personal support and commitment to the search for William. To the SES: We have seen you day and night searching for William; even when we couldn’t sleep at 3am we saw you walking around with torches and driving the cars. We thank you deeply and we know that for each and every one of you “it’s more than just a job”. To the Surf Life Saving & RFS: Thank you for taking the time away from your families and your other volunteering efforts. To the Kendall community: You are amazing, every day we would hear how many volunteers had shown up at the showground and every day the numbers got bigger. People had taken time off work, we saw a lady pushing a pram and holding a baby on her front walking looking for William, we saw a man walking his push bike looking for William, and we saw everyday people just like us in the bush and on the road looking for our little boy. And every day – all through the day – people were dropping off food and drinks to support the searchers. Thank you so much! You should feel very proud of yourselves and the community. Finally we wish to reinforce that if anyone has seen or heard anything (no matter how insignificant it may be) to contact the Police. We pray and hope that our “firefighter William” comes home soon.

