The Falling Dollar Hasn't Kept Australians From Overseas Holidays, Survey Shows

Getty/ Paula Bronstein

Australians remained a well-travelled lot last year, with almost one in four travelling overseas despite the dollar falling about 17% from its 2012 highs.

Roy Morgan today reported that 23% of Australians aged 14 and up took at least one trip overseas in the 12 months to November 2013, unchanged from data for the 12 months to March 2013.

For comparison, 24% of Australians aged 14 and over had travelled overseas in the year to March 2012.

Roy Morgan reported that while Generation Y – defined as people turning between 24 and 38 years old this calendar year – tended to be less wealthy than their baby boomer parents, they were “making sacrifices” to be able to holiday overseas.

People in the Generation Y age group were most likely to have holidayed overseas in the year to November, with 27% doing so compared to 26% of baby boomers and 17% of Generation Z (born between 1991 and 2005).

From the report:

Favourite Generation Y overseas destinations were the USA, New Zealand, France, England and Thailand.

Australians were well travelled domestically as well, with 59% of all over-14s holidaying locally, including 63% of baby boomers and Generation X and 60% of Generation Y.

