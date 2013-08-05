The Falling AUD Will Boost Bank Earnings: Moody's

Liz Tay

The falling AUD is benefiting Australian banks by boosting offshore revenues and reducing funding and recessionary risks, Moody’s reports.

Moody’s Investors Service VP Ilya Serov said the AUD’s 13% fall since May was credit positive, and would boost earnings of ANZ and Macquarie Bank in particular.

Here’s why:

– A weaker AUD will boost export-oriented sectors as the economy transitions out of the mining boom. This reduces the threat of banks’ asset quality deteriorating.

– Offshore revenue is worth more in AUD terms. For Macquarie Bank, which makes 63% of its revenue overseas (excluding New Zealand), a 10% fall in the AUD gives it a 6% boost in full-year earnings.

– Banks typically hedge their foreign currency issuance, so an AUD drop frees up some of this collateral. Serov notes that this improves short-term liquidity but isn’t a long-term benefit because collateral flows may reverse as the AUD stabilises or rises.

Such inflows are worth $450-$500 million for each one-cent movement in the AUD/USD exchange rate for ANZ and NAB, and higher for CBA and Westpac, Moody’s estimates.

– Australian banks source a lot of their funds from overseas. A falling AUD means that banks need less foreign currency to fund their Aussie-denominated assets.

“Given Australian banks’ traditionally high exposure to confidence-sensitive offshore funding markets, any reduction in this exposure is credit positive,” Serov writes.

The AUD is currently worth $US0.8903 after briefly hitting a three-year low late this morning.

It is expected to fall further should the RBA decide to cut the cash rate by 25bp to 2.5% tomorrow – a move that has become all but certain.

