The Complete Rise And Fall Of Hedge Funder Phil Falcone

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged billionaire hedge fund manager Phil Falcone with fraud.



And we thought last month’s bankruptcy of his massive telecom start-up, LightSquared, was bad.

The SEC alleges that Falcone is guilty of a laundry list of violations from manipulating bond prices to misappropriating money from his funds to pay back taxes.

Setbacks aside, Falcone has had a magnificent ride to the top. He’s still worth billions, has a stunning wife and two daughters, and lives in a fabulous mansion.

Phil Falcone came, though, from nothing. Read on and you’ll find out how he got to where he is now.

