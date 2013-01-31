BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: The Rise And Fall Of Personal Computing

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



The Rise And Fall Of Personal Computing (Asymco)

This is probably one of the most important charts in computing of our time put together by Horace Dediu at Asymco.

Photo: Asymco

This data combines several “categories” of products and is not complete in that not all mobile phone platforms are represented. However, it offers several possible observations into the state of the “personal computing” world as of today. The future is mobile. Read >>Facebook Beats Expectations, Stock Drops Anyway (Business Insider)

Facebook reported its fourth quarter 2012 numbers yesterday. It beat Wall Street analysts’ revenue and profit expectations. Revenue growth continued to accelerate growing 40 per cent year-over-year, up from 32.8 per cent year-over-year growth last quarter. Operating margins improved, as well. Mobile daily active users exceeded desktop daily active users for the first time last quarter. Mark Zuckerberg even said, “Today there is no argument: Facebook is a mobile company.” Ad revenue from mobile went from obscurity in 2011 to 23 per cent of total ad revenue. Despite the good news, the stock dropped 10 per cent as soon as the numbers came out. Read >>

Android Fragmentation Seriously Derails Google (iDownloadBlog)

Android fragmentation seriously derails Google’s ability to deploy the latest and greatest version of its mobile operating system to as many devices as possible, especially compared to Apple’s iOS software. Jelly Bean powers a total of 10.2 per cent of devices in the wild. By contrast, 300 million Apple devices (out of 500 million) upgraded to iOS 6 and above in just five months.

Photo: Google

Outdated Gingerbread, to this date, remains an undisputed leader with a whopping 47.4 per cent share. No wonder programmers to this date develop for iOS first, despite Android’s massive activation numbers. Apple’s platform is so sticky that developers have little or no incentive to bring their apps to mobile platforms other than iOS and Android, even with the likes of Microsoft throwing money at their feet. Read >>

Microsoft And BlackBerry Battle To Secure A Distant Third Place (The Verge)

Microsoft is aiming to break BlackBerry’s market share and steal third place in the smartphone market. Early signs in 2012 suggested that the company was on track to level things out, but a slight increase in market share for BlackBerry to 5.3 per cent and a decline for Microsoft to 2.4 per cent means things are very much still up for grabs in 2013.

Photo: Gartner

Questions remain over Microsoft’s approach to mobile, with close partner Nokia continuing to pursue exclusive carrier deals in the U.S. BlackBerry entered that battle in a big way today with the BlackBerry 10, but for now third place is still very much up for grabs. Read >>

Photo: IAB

Who Are The Major Players In Mobile Advertising? (BI Intelligence)

We are in the post-PC era, and soon billions of consumers will be carrying around Internet-connected mobile devices for up to 16 hours a day. Mobile audiences have exploded as a result. Mobile advertising should be a bonanza, similar to online advertising a decade ago. However, it has been a bit slow off the ground, and its growth trajectory is not clear cut. In a recent report from BI Intelligence on the mobile advertising ecosystem, we explain the complexities and fractures, and examine the central and dynamic roles played by mobile ad networks, demand side platforms, mobile ad exchanges, real-time bidding, agencies, brands, and new companies hoping to upend the traditional banner ad. Read >>How The Nation’s Top Companies Fared In Mobile (Thunder Tech)

To discover how top companies are using mobile optimization, the Thunder Tech research team compared the websites of 199 companies from a variety of sectors and from the following “Top Companies” lists for 2012: Fortune Magazine, Inc. Magazine and Crain’s Cleveland Business (both private and public companies). The findings:

Photo: Thunder Tech

The results were surprising, to say the least. Statistics show that an extremely small percentage of these companies’ websites were optimised for mobile devices. The total results reflect that of the 199 company websites reviewed, only 47 (24 per cent) were mobile-optimised; even fewer employed responsive design, just seven out of 199 (4 per cent). Read >>

optimise Your Website For Mobile Viewing (Intuit)

In the age of “always on” and “on-the-go,” small business owners who haven’t thought about how their websites function on a mobile phone are in danger of being left behind. 50-five per cent of smartphone owners use their phones to go online and 57 per cent wouldn’t recommend a website they had trouble accessing on their phone. So, how can you optimise your website for mobile browsing without the hassle and cost of a developer or engineer? Read >>

Photo: Intuit

