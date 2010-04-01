And Now Factory Orders Are Showing A 'V'

Calafia Beach Pundit, who is a retired economist from Western Asset Management, highlights the V-shaped recovery in U.S. manufacturing orders.



The recovery in orders has been faster than during the previous recession, which is following textbook economics:

CBP:

The chart follows the pattern that characterises nearly all recoveries: the steeper the recession, the stronger the recovery. The pattern has been confirmed empirically, and it was first conceptualized in 1964 by Milton Friedman as the “Plucking Model” of growth.

…

At the very least, the economy wants very much to return to its former level of activity, and to accomplish that requires a lot more growth, more profits, and more jobs; all of which we are likely to see in the next year or so.

A take-away we’ll add is that orders are already back to about 2005’s level, so while they haven’t taken back their recent peak yet, they are already substantial.

