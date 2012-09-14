'The Faces Of Tim Tebow' Is A Bizarre Look At Tebow Through Eyes Of Other Quarterbacks

Cork Gaines
Tim Tebow and Kurt Warner

Photo: NFL Network

The NFL Network’s Emmy Award winning series “A Football Life” debuted its new season with a slightly different take on the phenomenon that is Tim Tebow.Rather than speak with Tebow or offer new footage of Tebow, “The Faces of Tim Tebow” takes five former NFL quarterbacks (Roger Staubach, Kordell Stewart, Joe Namath, Steve Young, Doug Flutie), all of whom have something in common with Tebow, and asked them about their experiences as quarterbacks in the NFL and how that may relate to Tebow.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at some of the more telling quotes that these quarterbacks delivered on the NFL’s most polarising topic…

While there was no original footage of Tebow, the episode did start with this bizarre scene of Tebow discussing his favourite bible verse

These are 'The 5 Faces of Tim Tebow' with each player sharing a characteristic with Tebow

Joe Namath thinks Tebow can handle the New York spotlight

And is not too worried about his passing abilities

Doug Flutie is not convinced that Tebow is going to get a fair shot

Roger Staubach is impressed with Tim Tebow, the man

But admits that Tebow can't be too nice all the time

Kordell Stewart was another player that was never taken seriously as a quarterback

And he came off as somebody that just wishes he could have played quarterback and nothing else

Stewart likes that Tebow just does whatever it takes to get the job done

But at the end of the day, he doesn't want Tebow to get any special favours

For those that remember, Tebow is probably most like a young Steve Young

And of this bunch, Young was the most concerned with Tebow's mechanics

In his younger days, Young often had a run-first mentality

And while Young believes in Tebow, he is not sure if Tebow is willing yet to make the changes necessary

Now check out some of the NFL's up and coming stars

These Nine Players Had Breakout Performances During NFL Week One

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.