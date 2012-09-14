'The Faces Of Tim Tebow' Is A Bizarre Look At Tebow Through Eyes Of Other Quarterbacks

Photo: NFL Network

The NFL Network’s Emmy Award winning series “A Football Life” debuted its new season with a slightly different take on the phenomenon that is Tim Tebow.Rather than speak with Tebow or offer new footage of Tebow, “The Faces of Tim Tebow” takes five former NFL quarterbacks (Roger Staubach, Kordell Stewart, Joe Namath, Steve Young, Doug Flutie), all of whom have something in common with Tebow, and asked them about their experiences as quarterbacks in the NFL and how that may relate to Tebow.



On the next few pages, we will take a look at some of the more telling quotes that these quarterbacks delivered on the NFL’s most polarising topic…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.