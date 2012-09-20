The Facebookification Of Twitter

Three years ago (an eternity in the social media world), Facebook was trying to become more like Twitter. Facebook, while big, wasn’t the dominant force it is today, and Twitter was growing at record speeds.



This scared Facebook, of course, so Zuckerberg and his team set out to counter the Twitter threat with updates of their own. Facebook added public status updates and a real-time search engine. It even released Facebook Lite, a simplified Facebook interface that drew a lot fo comparisons to Twitter’s sparse and simplistic design.

