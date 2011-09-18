The Facebook/Hulu Love Affair About To Tie The Knot

It’s about to get much easier to watch TV from your Facebook account.



The social networking giant and Hulu are set to announce an updated version of their partnership, the New York Post reports.

Details about the deal, which Mark Zuckerberg will introduce at the F8 developer conference next week, are scarce, but the Post hears it will “to centre on tighter integration between the two.”

Additional content services, including Netflix, could also be involved.

The current deal between Hulu and Facebook allows people to use Hulu Plus for free for a month in hopes that they will sign up for the premium service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.