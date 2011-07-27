The Facebook Versus Apple Rivalry Is Starting To Get Nasty

Facebook is going right after Apple’s mobile web hegemony.



Today, Bloomberg reports that Facebook will soon begin selling Facebook Credits through phone and tablet browsers.

The report also says that Facebook is also trying to covince the companies that make games for its users to make their mobile games as HTML5 web apps – and not Apple iOS apps.

Both initiatives are direct strikes at Apple’s App Store – a store which Facebook may view as an unnecessary middleman between its platform, its developers, and its users.

Meanwhile, Apple is anything but friendly with Facebook.

When Apple recently announced a deep Twitter integration into the next version of iOS, the details floored Facebook employees. The integration looked almost exactly like a proposed, but ultimately rejected Facebook integration.

According to a source close to the team that deals with partnerships at Facebook, Apple has consistently dealt with Facebook with fear and mistrust.

“They hate Facebook,” says our source.

Why?

Our source says it’s probably for the same reason that Facebook mistrusted Zynga for so long.

Zynga is the most popular appmaker on Facebook, and Facebook is, by a big margin, the most popular app on the iPhone.

According to Facebook:

There are more than 200 million active users currently accessing Facebook through their mobile devices.

People that use Facebook on their mobile devices are twice as active on Facebook than non-mobile users.

Apple fears Facebook is so powerful that it could actually co-opt the platform.

Today’s news makes those fears seem more founded.

