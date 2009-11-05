Spotted! The Facebook Movie Being Made

The movie about how Harvard students Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin started Facebook — called “The Social Network” — is shooting at Johns Hopkins University today, All Facebook reports.



Actors Jesse Eisenberg (Zuckerberg) and Andrew Garfield (Saverin), as well as director David Fincher were on the scene.

So were Twitter users Mary Spiro and Raluca Musaloiu, who stopped to take some photos.

See their behind-the-scenes shots >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.