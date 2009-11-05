Spotted! The Facebook Movie Being Made

The movie about how Harvard students Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin started Facebook — called “The Social Network” — is shooting at Johns Hopkins University today, All Facebook reports.
Actors Jesse Eisenberg (Zuckerberg) and Andrew Garfield (Saverin), as well as director David Fincher were on the scene.
So were Twitter users Mary Spiro and Raluca Musaloiu, who stopped to take some photos.
See their behind-the-scenes shots >
Where Justin Timberlake? He plays Facebook's first president, Sean Parker, who wouldn't appear in scenes taking place at Harvard
