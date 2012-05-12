The Facebook IPO: A Look Inside Its $1 Billion Ad Business

Facebook ads: Your eyeballs are worth a lot of money.

Photo: Harald Groven / Flickr, CC

Facebook’s stock began trading publicly today, May 18, 2012.Before you decide whether to buy FB, it’s worth looking at the social network’s finances and client strategy.



About 82 per cent of Facebook’s revenues—running at $1 billion per quarter and growing—come from advertising.

But did you know that Facebook could, in theory, eventually generate $10 billion a year in ad sales?

Or that Twitter actually commands higher ad prices?

Here’s a guide to everything that is currently known about Facebook’s ad business.

