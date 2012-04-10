The Facebook-Instagram Deal Could Be Sad News For Amazon

Jeff Bezos

Instagram was good for Amazon’s Web Services.Not that Amazon needs a reputation boost, but Instagram’s rapid growth was a proving point for the mother of all clouds.



When Instagram launched its Android app, demand for the app went nuts — this kind of thing that would bring most servers crashing down. Instagram hit an explosive one million downloads in less than 24 hours and saw 2,000 downloads per minute, making it one of the most successful Android launches yet.

It did all that running on Amazon’s cloud. It uses a bunch of Amazon’s services including …

Ubuntu Linux 11.04 (“Natty Narwhal”) on Amazon EC2.

Amazon’s Elastic Load Balancer to help spread Web requests among multiple back end systems.

Amazon’s Route53 for its Domain Network Service, which translates a word-based web address into numbers that machines can read.

Amazon’s network disk system (EBS) in a special set up.

Amazon’s S3 storage cloud to store the photos.

It even used Amazon CloudFront as our Content Delivery Network, which helps load web pages more quickly.

But will Facebook leave Instagram there? Mark Zuckerberg hinted not.

In his blog announcing the acquisition, he said, “We will try to help Instagram continue to grow by using Facebook’s strong engineering team and infrastructure.”

Facebook isn’t saying more about it, reports GigaOM. But its pretty likely Facebook will move it as soon as it can. It’s pretty common for startups to leave AWS when as they grow because downtime is not unheard of for AWS. Plus, Facebook has already said in its S1 that it wants to run its own services in its own data centres.

