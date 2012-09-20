Inside The Famous Facebook House Where Mark Zuckerberg Spent His First Summer In Palo Alto

Photo: Photo Credit: Ike Edeani and Nicholas Ruiz
819 Jennifer Way was made famous when Mark Zuckerberg picked it as Facebook’s first Palo Alto home.During the summer of 2004, he and a few friends moved into the house and turned it into Facebook’s first office. The house has been immortalised by the movie “The Social Network” as a place of epic parties and coding fests.
Since the Facebook team moved out, other startups have moved in, usually just for the summer. “For the last decade the landlord has been granting long-term leases to GSB (Stanford Biz School) students,” says one of the house’s current residents, Seth Bannon. “If they’re all away for the summer, they’ll sublet it, typically to a startup. That’s how Facebook got it, that’s how we got it. At the end of summer, you’re out!”
Bannon’s startup, Amicus, just finished Paul Graham’s Y Combinator accelerator program, so the house was a perfect summer sublet. His team is bi-coastal until everyone fully relocates to New York. Amicus is a social fundraising and outreach platform for nonprofits and universities. The team is lean and already profitable, says Bannon.
Bannon offered to give Business Insider a tour of the five-bedroom house on Jennifer Way before his team moved out.
First, let's meet the Amicus team. The three founders just finished Y Combinator. From left to right there's Seth Bannon, Ben Lamothe, Topper Bowers.
While attending YC, the Amicus team stayed in the famous Facebook house, where Mark Zuckerberg and his Harvard cronies lived during their first summer in Palo Alto. Here's the front entrance of 819 Jennifer Way.
The interior of the 5 bedroom house. Here you can see the entire Amicus team hard at work. They're only 5 people but they are growing quickly.
On it are screenshots of all the product pages. Any team member can write what they like or don't like about the UI. Amicus has a very product-centric culture.
The Amicus nerf arsenal. To relax the employees sometimes turn off all the lights, turn on the Dark Knight Rises soundtrack, and go to war.
The Amicus / Facebook House has both indoor and outdoor workplaces. All the better take advantage of the always pleasant Palo Alto weather.
