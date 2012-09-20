Inside The Famous Facebook House Where Mark Zuckerberg Spent His First Summer In Palo Alto

Photo: Photo Credit: Ike Edeani and Nicholas Ruiz

819 Jennifer Way was made famous when Mark Zuckerberg picked it as Facebook’s first Palo Alto home.During the summer of 2004, he and a few friends moved into the house and turned it into Facebook’s first office. The house has been immortalised by the movie “The Social Network” as a place of epic parties and coding fests.



Since the Facebook team moved out, other startups have moved in, usually just for the summer. “For the last decade the landlord has been granting long-term leases to GSB (Stanford Biz School) students,” says one of the house’s current residents, Seth Bannon. “If they’re all away for the summer, they’ll sublet it, typically to a startup. That’s how Facebook got it, that’s how we got it. At the end of summer, you’re out!”

Bannon’s startup, Amicus, just finished Paul Graham’s Y Combinator accelerator program, so the house was a perfect summer sublet. His team is bi-coastal until everyone fully relocates to New York. Amicus is a social fundraising and outreach platform for nonprofits and universities. The team is lean and already profitable, says Bannon.

Bannon offered to give Business Insider a tour of the five-bedroom house on Jennifer Way before his team moved out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.