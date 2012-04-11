PRESENTING: The Fabulous Life Of PIMCO's Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed A. El-Erian

Photo: Flickr | World Economic Forum

When PIMCO, one of the largest and most successful mutual funds in the U.S. speaks, the world listens. Now, with PIMCO’s great QE1 performance for 2012, people are buzzing about the company even more so.We’ve already brought you a look behind the scenes of the life of PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross, but there’s also the man many expect to be his successor: Mohamed El-Erian.

El-Erian is the current CEO of PIMCO and co-CIO, and is as ubiquitous a sight as Gross on major financial media outlets. But who’s the man behind the ‘stache?



