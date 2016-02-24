19 pictures from the fabulous lives of the super rich

Kathleen Elkins
Wealthy poloCraig Barritt/GettyThe elite shell out $500 for tickets to the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

When you’re rolling in cash, you can spend on some outrageous things.

That’s what Robert Frank, host of “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” uncovered on the CNBC television show, which gives viewers VIP access into the extravagant lives of the wealthiest people on the planet.

With the show returning on March 30, we thought we’d give you a glimpse inside the lavish lives of some of the billionaires out there, courtesy of CNBC’s Instagram account, @cnbcsuperrich:

They can create mega-closets the size of homes.

This one comes with a sit down bar. Others have spiral staircases leading to multiple stories -- and one is a 3,000-square-footer modelled after the department store Neiman Marcus.

They can buy mega-mansions ... for their horses.

Super-rich pets live the high life as well. Pictured above is a 'home' in an exclusive neighbourhood in Florida worth tens of millions of dollars -- a home built for horses, that is.

They can order $1,200 margaritas at The London NYC hotel.

The 'Billionaire Margarita' contains limited edition Patrón tequila and Louis XIII cognac. It's being served as long as the Patrón remains available, so get them while you can.

Or they can knock back $760 cognacs at the King Cole Bar at the St. Regis New York.

The bar serves Frapin Cuvee 1888 out of an elaborate crystal bottle with a top made of gold for $760 a glass. If a glass isn't enough, you can drink the bottle for a little over $7,000.

If they don't feel like going out, the wine cellar will do just fine.

There's plenty to choose from in this 13,000 bottle wine cellar. It can be found in a Beverly Hills mansion on a 25-acre estate and private vineyard that produces over 400 cases of wine.

They can buy 23-foot-tall, 35,000-pound teddy bears -- for $6.8 million.

This gigantic teddy bear once lived on New York City's Park Avenue before being auctioned off for just over $6.8 million to a member of the Qatar royal family. It now greets travellers passing through Doha's Hamad International Airport.

Sometimes their garages include a parking spot for a plane.

Because it's best to be prepared.

'Netflix and chill' takes on a whole new meaning for the super rich.

A mega-mansion isn't complete without a multi-million dollar theatre. The home theatre pictured has 55 speakers, 5,000 watts of sound, and a $5 million price tag. Frank also got to explore the 'King of home theatres' -- one valued at $2.5 million that includes a lobby snack-bar and ice cream parlor.

They take playing video games to an entirely different level.

This $35 million mansion comes with a room designated just for playing the video game Call of Duty.

They can fly luxury underwater planes.

The latest toy for the super rich is a craft that flies underwater. The $1.7 million, 4,000-pound underwater plane is designed to fit on the mega-yachts of the super-rich.

They can sip expensive champagne out of gold straws.

They can also drop $600 on toothpicks and $15,000 on shoelaces.

They can drive their fancy cars in a 'playground for wealthy car owners.'

Driving a super sleek sports car on an actual road with traffic, pedestrians, and police cars is no fun, so the super rich head to The Thermal Club, a private, 4.5-mile racetrack in La Quinta, California. They shell out $85,000 for an individual membership (or $200,000 for a corporate membership).

To accommodate a 14-car garage, their key racks look like this:

Monday is Ferrari day!

They can build $200,000 candy bars into their mansions.

Because who wouldn't want one?

They enjoy epic views like this one.

This view, from the most expensive home in Hawaii, comes with a $38 million price tag.

And this one, from the comfort of a $25,000 bathtub.

The price tag on this view: $25 million.

They can use Hummers as golf carts.

Sometimes regular golf carts just don't cut it.

They can build indoor-outdoor pools.

Owners of this mansion in Snowmass, Colorado created a pool with one half inside and one half outside. If the weather starts looking ominous, one click of a button and a glass wall descends to separate the two sections.

And sometimes their lawns double as helipads.

Who says the rich don't use multi-functional things?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.