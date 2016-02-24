19 pictures from the fabulous lives of the super rich

When you’re rolling in cash, you can spend on some outrageous things.
That’s what Robert Frank, host of “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” uncovered on the CNBC television show, which gives viewers VIP access into the extravagant lives of the wealthiest people on the planet.
With the show returning on March 30, we thought we’d give you a glimpse inside the lavish lives of some of the billionaires out there, courtesy of CNBC’s Instagram account, @cnbcsuperrich:
This one comes with a sit down bar. Others have spiral staircases leading to multiple stories -- and one is a 3,000-square-footer modelled after the department store Neiman Marcus.
Super-rich pets live the high life as well. Pictured above is a 'home' in an exclusive neighbourhood in Florida worth tens of millions of dollars -- a home built for horses, that is.
The 'Billionaire Margarita' contains limited edition Patrón tequila and Louis XIII cognac. It's being served as long as the Patrón remains available, so get them while you can.
The bar serves Frapin Cuvee 1888 out of an elaborate crystal bottle with a top made of gold for $760 a glass. If a glass isn't enough, you can drink the bottle for a little over $7,000.
There's plenty to choose from in this 13,000 bottle wine cellar. It can be found in a Beverly Hills mansion on a 25-acre estate and private vineyard that produces over 400 cases of wine.
This gigantic teddy bear once lived on New York City's Park Avenue before being auctioned off for just over $6.8 million to a member of the Qatar royal family. It now greets travellers passing through Doha's Hamad International Airport.
A mega-mansion isn't complete without a multi-million dollar theatre. The home theatre pictured has 55 speakers, 5,000 watts of sound, and a $5 million price tag. Frank also got to explore the 'King of home theatres' -- one valued at $2.5 million that includes a lobby snack-bar and ice cream parlor.
The latest toy for the super rich is a craft that flies underwater. The $1.7 million, 4,000-pound underwater plane is designed to fit on the mega-yachts of the super-rich.
Driving a super sleek sports car on an actual road with traffic, pedestrians, and police cars is no fun, so the super rich head to The Thermal Club, a private, 4.5-mile racetrack in La Quinta, California. They shell out $85,000 for an individual membership (or $200,000 for a corporate membership).
Owners of this mansion in Snowmass, Colorado created a pool with one half inside and one half outside. If the weather starts looking ominous, one click of a button and a glass wall descends to separate the two sections.
