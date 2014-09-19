TOM BRADY: How One Of The NFL's Richest Players Spends His Millions

Tom Brady publicly posted a photo of his post-college resume on Thursday, showing the world just how close he came to working a normal job.

It’s easy to forgot how unlikely Brady’s rise to the top of the American sports pyramid really was. He was taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, 199th overall.

Now he’s the NFL’s biggest celebrity with massive endorsement deals, a wildly successful significant other, and the ability to build $US40-million mansions from scratch as a side job.

