TOM BRADY: How One Of The NFL's Richest Players Spends His Millions

Tom Brady publicly posted a photo of his post-college resume on Thursday, showing the world just how close he came to working a normal job.
It’s easy to forgot how unlikely Brady’s rise to the top of the American sports pyramid really was. He was taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, 199th overall.
Now he’s the NFL’s biggest celebrity with massive endorsement deals, a wildly successful significant other, and the ability to build $US40-million mansions from scratch as a side job.
A huge chunk of that came from a $US30 million signing bonus he got from his unusual new Patriots contract.
The contract was designed to help the Patriots salary cap situation. As a result, Brady will only be paid $US2 million in 2014.
Don't worry, he has made $US152 million in his NFL career, second only to Peyton Manning among active players.
But in a surprise move, they flipped the house to Dr. Dre for $US40 million months after building it.
They're still set on houses. They bought an apartment on the 47th floor of the luxury building One Madison in New York City for $US14 million in 2013.
He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.
He's the rare athlete who can actually afford to spend money like Floyd Mayweather-esque lifestyle, but tends not to.
