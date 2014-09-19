TOM BRADY: How One Of The NFL's Richest Players Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Tom brady and gisele at the met galaDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tom Brady publicly posted a photo of his post-college resume on Thursday, showing the world just how close he came to working a normal job.

It’s easy to forgot how unlikely Brady’s rise to the top of the American sports pyramid really was. He was taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, 199th overall.

Now he’s the NFL’s biggest celebrity with massive endorsement deals, a wildly successful significant other, and the ability to build $US40-million mansions from scratch as a side job.

Brady earned $US38 million in 2013, making him the 11th highest-paid athlete in the world.

Source: Forbes

A huge chunk of that came from a $US30 million signing bonus he got from his unusual new Patriots contract.

Source: PFT

The contract was designed to help the Patriots salary cap situation. As a result, Brady will only be paid $US2 million in 2014.

Don't worry, he has made $US152 million in his NFL career, second only to Peyton Manning among active players.

Source: Spotrac

The rest of his money comes from ~$7 million worth of annual endorsements.

Source: Forbes

His most notorious endorsement: UGGs for men.

His biggest deal is with Under Armour. He even has his own logo.

In September, Under Armour signed Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, to an endorsement deal.

Source: ESPN

Brady's earnings are nothing compared to Gisele's.

She made $US47 million last year. She's reportedly on pace to make $US1 billion in career earnings.

Source: Forbes, US Weekly

In 2013 the couple finished building a massive mansion in Los Angeles from scratch.

Source: Today

It was a totally customised, 14,000-square-foot house.

It even had a moat and a chicken coop so they could eat fresh eggs.

Source: Today

But in a surprise move, they flipped the house to Dr. Dre for $US40 million months after building it.

Source: Curbed

They're still set on houses. They bought an apartment on the 47th floor of the luxury building One Madison in New York City for $US14 million in 2013.

Source: Curbed

They used to live in a Boston condo, but sold it for $US9.2 million in the summer of 2012.

Source: CBS

They're now building another house from scratch in the Boston suburb of Brookline.

Source: Boston Globe

Interestingly, houses are basically Brady's only lavish purchases.

His cars aren't too gaudy. He got in an accident once while driving a regular old Audi.

He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.

Source: ESPN

Splash Mountain is about as wild as he gets.

He does show up at high society events though, like the Kentucky Derby.

Or the Met Ball.

Or the VIP box at Brazil's famed Carnival.

But there are no boats or planes or 20-man entourages with him.

He's the rare athlete who can actually afford to spend money like Floyd Mayweather-esque lifestyle, but tends not to.

Check out the house he flipped

Photos Of The Incredible, $US40-Million Mansion Tom Brady And Gisele Built From Scratch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.