The Fabulous Life And Career Of Hedge Fund Legend Steve Cohen

AP ImagesBillionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen, who runs the super-secretive hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, has a reputation on the Street for being one of the most successful traders.



Cohen launched his Stamford-headquartered hedge fund in 1992 with only $25 million. Today the fund has $14 billion assets under management and employees around 900 people globally.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Cohen came into prominence as a powerful Wall Street trader for his grand slam returns.

He’s been in the spotlight for a different reason.

Late last year, he was identified as “Portfolio Manager A” in the latest insider trading case against former CR Intrinsic (a subsidiary of SAC) portfolio manager Mathew Martoma. The New York Times recently reported that Cohen and others at the firm also received subpoenas to testify before a grand jury in the case.

It’s well-known that Cohen is the ultimate target of the government in their crackdown on insider trading.

While he has been implicated in the latest insider trading case, it’s important to keep in mind that he has not been charged with any wrongdoing. In fact, he may never be charged.

He’s maintained that he acted appropriately.

Now let’s get to know Cohen better.

