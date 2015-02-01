The Fabulous Life Of Stanley Ho, The Man Who Built The World's Biggest Gambling Town

REUTERS/China Photo Macau casino mogul Stanley Ho proposes a toast during a ceremony to celebrate the opening of his new commercial complex named ‘The Shanghai City’ in Shanghai’s Hongqiao district.

He’s technically no longer in the business, but casino tycoon Stanley Ho’s influence on world wide gambling is impossible to ignore.

The 92-year-old billionaire is single-handedly responsible for creating Macau’s most profitable industry — it brings in 80 per cent of the city’s revenue.

Ho has been referred to as ‘The King of Gambling,’ ‘The King of Macau,’ and Macau’s ‘underground governor.’ In 2011, Forbes ranked Ho the 13th richest man in Hong Kong with an estimated net worth of $US3.1 billion.

Macau’s casinos have suffered a hit in recent months, but the vast presence Ho and his company SJM Holdings is nothing short of impressive.

So what’s it like to build a billion dollar empire from scratch?

