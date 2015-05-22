The fabulous life of Spanx billionaire Sara Blakely

In 2012, Spanx founder Sara Blakely became the youngest self-made female billionaire at age 41, according to Forbes.

As the company’s sole owner, Blakely’s ingenious invention has made her rich.

Forbes currently estimates her net worth at $US1.01 billion.

Though she’s far less extravagant than other billionaires, she’s still making the most of her success.

