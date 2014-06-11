The Fabulous Life Of Sir Richard Branson

It’s got to be fun to be Richard Branson.

Since founding his record label in the 1970s, he’s launched more than 400 businesses with the Virgin Group, exploring pretty much every industry you could imagine: airlines, hotels, mobile-phone companies, banks, and even space tourism.

With an estimated net worth of $US5 billion, he’s one of the wealthiest people in the world.

From parties with models to daredevil world-record attempts, this British businessman always takes it to the next level.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.