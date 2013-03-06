Here's How Prince Alwaleed Spends His '$29.6 Billion' Fortune

Photo: AP Photo

It’s a classic he-said-she-said — except she is Forbes’ Senior Editor Kerry Dolan and he is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, considered to be the richest man in Saudi Arabia and one of the richest people in the world.They’re fighting over how much the Saudi Arabian prince is worth.



Alwaleed believes the number is a $29.6 billion, while Forbes disagreed and placed him at number 26 on its annual billionaires list with a net worth estimate of $20 billion.

Regardless, Alwaleed is still rich beyond belief from his stake in his Kingdom Holding Company, his Saudi real estate investments, shares in Arab media companies, and investments in public and private companies globally, including Twitter.

