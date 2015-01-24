The Fabulous Life Of Notch, The Hard-Partying Founder Of Minecraft

When Markus Persson, or “Notch,” as he’s known in the gaming community, created Minecraft in 2009, he had no idea how drastically it would change his life.

The game, which allows players to build and interact with an easy-to-use, Lego-like digital environment, has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

And after Microsoft bought Mojang, the studio responsible for creating Minecraft, Persson’s net worth soared to an estimated $US1.5 billion.

“Well, on one hand I don’t mind having loads of money at all,” he said in a Reddit AMA in 2013. “On the other, it’s a bit strange that I can create something once and keep getting paid over and over and over for it. If you build a car, you can only sell it once. If you paint a fence, you only get paid for it once. If you create a piece of software that’s essentially free to reproduce, you can keep getting paid over and over perpetually.”

Notch leads a lifestyle to match his newfound wealth, one that’s filled with private jets, EDM concerts, and multimillion-dollar mansions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.