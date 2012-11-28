The Fabulous Life Of Superstar Fashion Mogul Michael Kors

The name Michael Kors has been widely celebrated in the fashion industry for nearly three decades and shows no signs of falling out of vogue.



In 2010, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and his company’s stock price has doubled since its IPO last December.

A somewhat rocky start is said to have humbled the designer, who despite his wild success and unstoppable momentum, strives to serve all clients regardless of size, shape, and financial background.

Yet there’s no denying that this designer is a real divo. He owns 60 sets of Aviator sunglasses and a pair of custom-made crocodile Chucks— And this is just the beginning of the fabulous life of Michael Kors.

