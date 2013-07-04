The Fabulous Life Of Mavs Owner Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban lives a life most people envy.



After selling his dot com company in the late nineties for $5.9 billion, Cuban has been able to live large. And live large, he has.

One of his biggest purchases was a majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks, and ever since, he’s become a huge voice in the sports world.

But how did he get to where he is today?

Just like everyone else, Cuban had humble beginnings. After graduating from the University of Indiana, he took a job as a bartender in Dallas He also had a job as a salesperson at a PC retailer in Dallas, but he was fired in less than a year when instead of opening the store, he met with a client about new business So this is when Cuban decided to take matters in his own hands Cuban's first business was called MicroSolutions. But a few years later, in 1990, Cuban sold this company to CompuServ for $6 million. But what really got Cuban his money was his next endeavour... Broadcast.com was Cuban's big moneymaker Cuban started Audionet.com with his college friend, which eventually turned into Broadcast.com. The idea for Broadcast.com was to put live sporting events online for anyone to listen to. By 1999, Cuban grew the company to $13.5 million revenue in the second quarter during the dot com boom. And then, Yahoo! picked it up for $5.9 BILLION in '99 just before the dot com crash. So here's what Cuban did with all that money from Yahoo!... In 2000, Cuban bought a majority stake, $285 million, in the Dallas Mavericks In 2002, he married Tiffany Stewart. Now, they have three kids In 2004, he hosted his own reality show called The Benefactor, kind of like Trump's The Apprentice, but this winner got $1 million He bought this $40 million private jet He built this 24,000 square foot mansion in Dallas And he keeps the party going He's even in a rap video After the Mavs won the NBA title, he celebrated in style... ...with celebrities like Lil Wayne He managed a $90,000 bar tab that night, and then tipped an extra $20,000 Cuban also throws a huge party at the Super Bowl. In 2013, Justin Timberlake performed And big stars and models like Kate Upton were in attendance He's also a host of ABC's reality series Shark Tank On the 2013 Forbes billionaire list, Cuban is #613 with a net worth of $2.4 billion Now get to know some of the other most influential people in sports

