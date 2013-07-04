The Fabulous Life Of Mavs Owner Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban lives a life most people envy.
After selling his dot com company in the late nineties for $5.9 billion, Cuban has been able to live large. And live large, he has.
One of his biggest purchases was a majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks, and ever since, he’s become a huge voice in the sports world.
But how did he get to where he is today?
Just like everyone else, Cuban had humble beginnings. After graduating from the University of Indiana, he took a job as a bartender in Dallas
He also had a job as a salesperson at a PC retailer in Dallas, but he was fired in less than a year when instead of opening the store, he met with a client about new business
Cuban's first business was called MicroSolutions. But a few years later, in 1990, Cuban sold this company to CompuServ for $6 million.
But what really got Cuban his money was his next endeavour...
Cuban started Audionet.com with his college friend, which eventually turned into Broadcast.com. The idea for Broadcast.com was to put live sporting events online for anyone to listen to.
By 1999, Cuban grew the company to $13.5 million revenue in the second quarter during the dot com boom.
And then, Yahoo! picked it up for $5.9 BILLION in '99 just before the dot com crash.
In 2004, he hosted his own reality show called The Benefactor, kind of like Trump's The Apprentice, but this winner got $1 million
