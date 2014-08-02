The Fabulous Life Of Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg

Earlier this week, Facebook crushed its second quarter earnings and its stock hit an all-time high — which really just means Mark Zuckerberg is one step closer to being the richest man in the world.

Zuckerberg’s current net worth is about $US33.1 billion, putting him at No. 16 in Forbe’s ranking of the world’s billionaires. More impressively, he is one of just three people who currently have more billions under their belt than years lived.

The Harvard dropout has clearly made it big thanks to the 2.2 billion people on Facebook. He’s known for his charitable tendencies, but Zuckerberg also manages to lead a pretty extravagant life at the same time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.