The Fabulous Life Of Marc Newson, Apple's New Genius Designer

AFP/File Daniel JaninMarc Newson is Apple’s latest high-profile hire.
At the beginning of September, Apple announced the hire of industrial designer Marc Newson, a close friend of SVP of Design Jony Ive.
Newson, like Ive, has had his fair share of success leading up to his hire at Apple.
From exotic cars to coveted knighthoods, the London native has already lived a life most of us will only dream of.
Given his friendship with Ive, Newson is heading toward even higher echelons of money and fame.
Sir Jonathan Ive, Senior Vice President, Industrial Design, Apple Inc poses with his Honour of Knighthood and designer Mark Newson (right) poses with his Commander of the British Empire (CBE) medal following an Investiture ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, at Buckingham Palace, on May 23, 2012 in London.
