The fabulous life of billionaire Netscape founder Jim Clark

Silicon Valley legend Jim Clark made it big when Netscape, the web browser company he founded with Marc Andreessen, went public in 1995.

Twenty years later, he’s now worth an estimated $US1.5 billion, thanks in part to large timely investments in Apple, Facebook, and Twitter.

Clark lives just the life you’d expect of a billionaire, with multiple mansions, racing yachts, private jets, and a model wife.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.