The Fabulous Life Of Twitter Cofounder Jack Dorsey

You know that platform called Twitter? Well Jack Dorsey is the man behind the first-ever tweet.
He founded Twitter with Biz Stone and Evan Williams back in 2006, but Dorsey has since moved on to work on a new venture, payments startup Square.
Dorsey first became a billionaire in 2012, and he is currently worth $US1.9 billion. While he may not be the most lavish techie out there, Dorsey definitely manages to enjoy his wealth.
As a kid, Dorsey had a speech impediment and spent most of his time at home on the computer and listening to his parents' police scanner. His fascination with policemen's short bursts of talking later served as inspiration for the creation of Twitter.
Dorsey began programming while attending Bishop DuBourg High School. At the age of 15, Dorsey wrote dispatch software that is still used by some taxi companies today.
Dorsey frequently attended punk concerts as a teen when not checking out specialty electronics stores and running a fantasy football league for his friends.
Like many of his fellow billionaires, Dorsey never graduated college though he briefly attended Missouri University of Science and Technology and transferred to New York University before calling it quits.
In 2000, Dorsey built a simple prototype that let him update his friends on his life via BlackBerry and email messaging. But nobody else really seemed interested so he put away the idea for a bit. He got a job at a podcasting company called Odeo where he met his future Twitter cofounders. Odeo went out of business in 2006, so Dorsey returned to his messaging idea and Twitter was born.
Dorsey and his cofounders Evan Williams and Biz Stone bought the Twitter domain name for roughly $US7,000, and Dorsey took out his nose ring to look the part of CEO.
President Obama talks to the audience next to Jack Dorsey during his first ever Twitter Town Hall.
Source: Twitter
But Dorsey was already on his way out from Twitter. Williams had taken over as CEO and Dorsey transitioned to chairman of Twitter's board. But Dorsey immediately got started on some new projects. He invested in Foursquare and launched a payments startup called Square that lets small business owners accept credit card payments through a smartphone attachment.
Twitter IPO-ed in November 2013, and within hours, Dorsey became a billionaire. He is currently worth $US1.9 billion.
He might have been worth more had he not given back 10% of his stock to Square. This helped out Square employees, giving them more equity and stock options. It was also helpful in acquiring online ordering startup Caviar.
Jack Dorsey with his girlfriend Kate Greer, Hollywood producer Brian Grazer, and Veronica Smiley at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort in 2013.
Source: Business Insider and Caviar
And while Dorsey is still working hard at Square, he has admitted that his dream job would be serving as mayor of New York City. '(New York City is) kinda like being in a car in the middle of a thunderstorm, right,' Dorsey told CBS News. 'Everything is raging around you, but you're safe inside that car. So New York feels very much to me like that.'
According to his 'Square Favourites,' Dorsey's favourite things to buy include a $US369 guitar, $US799 bike, and a $US7,500 painting of Uma Thurman.
Dorsey knows how to take it easy, having been spotted on a luxury yacht with British model and actress Lily Cole back in 2012.
He also reportedly paid $US9.9 million for this seaside house in on El Camino Del Mar in the exclusive Seacliff neighbourhood of San Francisco.
Some other fun facts about Dorsey: He apparently does not have a desk; he just works on an iPad. Oh, and he's also a licensed masseur.
