The Fabulous Life Of Twitter Cofounder Jack Dorsey

Getty/ Kevork Djansezian

You know that platform called Twitter? Well Jack Dorsey is the man behind the first-ever tweet.

He founded Twitter with Biz Stone and Evan Williams back in 2006, but Dorsey has since moved on to work on a new venture, payments startup Square.

Dorsey first became a billionaire in 2012, and he is currently worth $US1.9 billion. While he may not be the most lavish techie out there, Dorsey definitely manages to enjoy his wealth.

