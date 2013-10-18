The Fabulous Life Of Google Chairman Eric Schmidt

Being the executive chairman of one of the most successful technology companies in the world comes with a few awesome perks — and a whole lot of money.
Thanks to his work at Bell Labs and leadership positions at Sun Microsystems and Novell, Schmidt was wealthy before he had even heard of Google. His stock options and $US100 million equity award from when he stepped down as CEO at Google certainly added to that, of course.
Now worth $US8.3 billion, Eric Schmidt is among the wealthiest people in the world, (No. 138 , and No. 45 in the U.S., according to Forbes).
And he’s got the epic lifestyle that goes with it. Schmidt has a number of “toys” and properties that most of us can only ever dream of owning.
Schmidt's $US20 million Gulfstream V is perfect for those days when he doesn't feel like flying first-class or on a company jet.
Back in May, Schmidt was able to sell off his 255-foot superyacht, the 'Lone Ranger,' for an estimated $US14 million.
Don't worry though, Schmidt isn't missing out on trips to Montenegro. He still has the 195-foot 'Oasis,' a $US72 million yacht that he charters out to those willing to pay $US400,000 for a vacation.
When he just wants to get around town, Schmidt makes up for the thousands of gallons of fuel burned by his yacht and jet by driving a Toyota Prius.
On top of all of those toys, Schmidt's mansion in Montecito, California is about as exclusive as you can get.
If the penthouse looks familiar, that might be because it was prominently featured in 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.'
As chairman of the company that controls one of largest global video platforms (Google owns YouTube), Schmidt gets to meet world sensations like Psy on a regular basis.
Mr. Schmidt also has a close relationship with President Obama. He served as an informal advisor and as a major donor during the President's first presidential run and currently serves on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Schmidt is even a power-player among the eccentric billionaire crowd. He has attended the Bilderberg Group's annual meetings since 2011. Their private conferences bring in 120-150 of the world's most influential people to discuss the biggest global trends.
That influence is probably what earned him a visit to one of North Korea's top computer research labs in January of this year.
