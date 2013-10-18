The Fabulous Life Of Google Chairman Eric Schmidt

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Google executive chairman (and former CEO) Eric Schmidt.

Being the executive chairman of one of the most successful technology companies in the world comes with a few awesome perks — and a whole lot of money.

Thanks to his work at Bell Labs and leadership positions at Sun Microsystems and Novell, Schmidt was wealthy before he had even heard of Google. His stock options and $US100 million equity award from when he stepped down as CEO at Google certainly added to that, of course.

Now worth $US8.3 billion, Eric Schmidt is among the wealthiest people in the world, (No. 138 , and No. 45 in the U.S., according to Forbes).

And he’s got the epic lifestyle that goes with it. Schmidt has a number of “toys” and properties that most of us can only ever dream of owning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.