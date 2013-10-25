The Fabulous Life Of Elon Musk

When it comes to imagining life as a billionaire, most people think of the things that such money would let them buy — yachts, mansions, and cool cars.

Elon Musk isn’t like most people.

Only 14 years after making his first millions, Elon Musk is one of the most influential businessmen alive today. He’s involved with more industries than your average person has hobbies.

Rather than use the wealth he’s attained for leisure, Musk has repeatedly shown that he would prefer to spend his money on turning his passion projects into companies that change the world.

