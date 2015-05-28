The fabulous life of Dr. Dre, one year after Apple acquired his company Beats for $3 billion

Christopher Polk / GettyHTC CEO Peter Chou, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine.
With an estimated net worth of $US700 million, Dr. Dre is one of the wealthiest men in hip-hop. Only Diddy, with an estimated wealth of $US735 million, is worth more.
According to Forbes, Dr. Dre earned a whopping $US620 million before taxes in 2014, the biggest paycheck of any entertainer in history.
Apple acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics, the music company Dre started with Jimmy Iovine in 2008, for $US3 billion in May 2014.
In honour of the anniversary, we’re taking a look at how the fabulously wealthy rapper spends his millions.
Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, has had a prolific rap career dating back to the 1980s. Through Aftermath, a division of Interscope, he helped launch the careers of both Eminem and 50 Cent.
Dre still does some performances from time to time. In 2012, he headlined Coachella with Snoop Dogg.
Dre married attorney Nicole Threatt in 1996. Together they have two young children: a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.
Dre teamed up with Interscope Records chairman Jimmy Iovine to launch Beats Electronics in 2006. The first Beats by Dr. Dre headphones were released in 2008.
Rapper Lil Wayne sat courtside with his own custom Beats headphones, which appear to be the same pair that LMFAO infamously wore during their 2012 Super Bowl performance. Customised with 114 carats of diamonds by Graff Diamonds, they're valued at $1 million.
For its Spring Fashion Week show in September 2014, Marc Jacbos provided each attendee with a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.
In May 2014, Apple acquired Beats Electronics, which manufactures the famous headphones, and Beats Music, the company's streaming service. The combined purchase price was a cool $3 billion.
When news of the deal broke, Dr. Dre and Tyrese filmed a celebration video claiming that Dre would be hip-hop's very first billionaire. His net worth is now estimated to be about $700 million.
Just a few weeks after the Apple deal was announced, word spread that Dre had paid $40 million for the 14,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen had built from scratch.
In January 2015, he sold his other home, a 9,696-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The reported sale price was a whopping $32.5 million.
In addition to the new Brentwood digs, Dre and Threatt also own an 8-bedroom home in Woodland Hills. They paid $2.375 million for the house in May 1999.
There's also the 8,800-square-foot home on Malibu's Carbon Beach, also known as Billionaires' Beach. It appeared on the market for $12.5 million in 2012, but it doesn't appear to have been sold.
Dre is known to have an affinity for flashy cars. He's been spotted driving a black Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, valued at an estimated $450,000.
He's also been seen with a white Bentley Coupe, said to have been a gift from Eminem. That was one expensive gift -- this particular model of car can cost more than $200,000.
Dre always travels in style. Here he is with Gwen Stefani on a private jet on the way to Apple's iPhone 6 and Apple Watch announcement.
Last summer, rapper Xzibit shared photos from a vacation he took with Dre and Threatt. A group of friends spent more than a week sailing around the Mediterranean on a private yacht.
It wasn't clear if Dre had purchased the yacht, called 'Naia,' or just chartered it for a few weeks. They did some jet skiing off of the back of the yacht.
