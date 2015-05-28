The fabulous life of Dr. Dre, one year after Apple acquired his company Beats for $3 billion

With an estimated net worth of $US700 million, Dr. Dre is one of the wealthiest men in hip-hop. Only Diddy, with an estimated wealth of $US735 million, is worth more.

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre earned a whopping $US620 million before taxes in 2014, the biggest paycheck of any entertainer in history.

Apple acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics, the music company Dre started with Jimmy Iovine in 2008, for $US3 billion in May 2014.

In honour of the anniversary, we’re taking a look at how the fabulously wealthy rapper spends his millions.

